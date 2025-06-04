Patanjali Yogpeeth (Trust) has expressed keen interest in contributing to Tripura’s development across key sectors, including agriculture, religious tourism, information technology, and skill development.



The announcement came following a high-level meeting chaired by Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha at the Secretariat today.



A three-member delegation from Patanjali Yogpeeth, led by its General Secretary Acharya Balkrishna, held discussions with the Chief Minister regarding collaborative development projects in the state.



“Tripura has emerged as a front-runner among Indian states in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and per capita income. The state is progressing steadily by leveraging its unique potential,” said Dr. Saha during the meeting.



Highlighting Tripura’s rich natural and archaeological heritage, the Chief Minister pointed to key tourist destinations such as the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur, Narikelkunja in Dambur, Unakoti, and Chabimura, which continue to draw visitors from across the country and abroad. He also noted substantial improvements in infrastructure and law and order, which have enhanced the state's appeal for investment and tourism.



CM Saha invited Patanjali Yogpeeth to play a proactive role in the state’s growth story by investing in its potential sectors.

Responding positively, Acharya Balkrishna expressed the Trust’s commitment to supporting Tripura’s holistic development. He shared plans to establish a Yoga and Wellness Centre, a Biodiversity Park, and initiate large-scale skill development programs in the state.



Additionally, he proposed organizing a major religious conference in Tripura, aimed at promoting cultural tourism and spiritual engagement.



The collaboration is expected to open new avenues for sustainable development and employment generation in the state.