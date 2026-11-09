Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on November 9 took a swipe at the Congress and the CPI(M), claiming that people were not accepting the two parties, as he reviewed the BJP's preparations for the upcoming urban local body elections in North Tripura.

Saha held a meeting with party workers and leaders in Dharmanagar, where he discussed the party's strategy for the elections scheduled for the 27th. The district has two urban local bodies — the Dharmanagar Municipal Council, with 25 wards, and the Panisagar Nagar Panchayat, comprising 13 wards.

Referring to the political contest, Saha said, "You are aware of the Congress and CPM; people are not accepting them at present." He, however, stressed that the BJP was taking the elections seriously and had discussed its preparations with party workers.

Despite several people being away for Kali Puja, the meeting saw a large turnout, he said.

Saha also expressed confidence that the BJP would win all 21 urban local bodies in the state.

"I am confident that we will win all 21 Urban Local Bodies, not just Dharmanagar and Panisagar, but everywhere, and present this victory as a gift to the Prime Minister," he said.

Earlier, the chief minister visited several Kali Puja pandals in Dharmanagar and joined the celebrations.

Speaking about the festivities, Saha said cultural programmes, religious celebrations and public gatherings helped strengthen relationships among people.

"One important aspect is that cultural activities, discussions and religious celebrations together strengthen relationships among people, and this should continue," he said.

He also noted that a fair organised alongside the celebrations was providing traders and business owners with opportunities to conduct business.