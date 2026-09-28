‘People defied all odds to vote for democracy’: Tripura LoP Jitendra Chaudhury

Tripura Leader of the Opposition and CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on September 28 said voters in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) areas had “defied all odds” to participate in the Village Committee elections, describing the turnout as a demonstration of their desire for democracy, peace and tranquillity.

Speaking after polling, Chaudhury said people had exercised their democratic rights despite what he described as several challenges over the past eight-and-a-half years.

“People have largely come out and voted for candidates of their own choice. This is a great thing after eight-and-a-half years. People have demonstrated that they want democracy and restoration of peace and tranquillity,” he said.

Chaudhury congratulated voters for participating in the election and said he was satisfied with the overall polling process.

His remarks came against the backdrop of reports of clashes and an alleged firing incident during polling, including an incident in which a Tipra Motha candidate and two others were reportedly injured in Gomati district.

Questioning the BJP-Tipra Motha alliance, Chaudhury said differences between the two parties would persist despite their electoral understanding.

“Whatever their alliance, even if it is declared from heaven, this kind of conflict between the two will happen because ideologically and programmatically they are deadly against each other,” he said.

The BJP and Tipra Motha had finalised a seat-sharing arrangement and decided to contest the Village Committee elections together as NDA partners. However, reports indicated that candidates from the alliance partners were still facing each other in a number of seats.

Chaudhury alleged that the alliance had primarily been formed in the interests of leaders of the two parties and claimed that voters were gradually becoming aware of what he described as shortcomings in their promises.

He further alleged that the BJP had failed to adequately address the concerns of ordinary people and claimed that packages and assurances announced by the alliance had not found acceptance among voters.

According to Chaudhury, political differences between the BJP and Tipra Motha were visible during the campaign and continued in several areas on polling day.

The Village Committee elections were held on Monday across the tribal areas of Tripura, with voting taking place for the contested seats under the TTAADC. Reports indicated substantial voter participation, alongside isolated incidents of violence and allegations of irregularities.