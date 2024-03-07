Tripura Pradesh BJP President Rajib Bhattacharya claimed on Thursday that the people of the state are determined to support the BJP due to the development works carried out by the state and central governments.

Rajib made this statement while leading a joining program at Karamcherra under the Dhalai District, where around 415 voters joined the BJP, leaving opposition political parties.

He mentioned that due to PM Modi’s Vikshit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra and development initiatives, people from various areas in the state are leaving opposition parties and aligning with the BJP.



Also Read: 'Will not give up Greater Tipraland demand': Tipra Motha after joining BJP-led Tripura government

“Today, even the principal opposition party, Tipra Motha, supporting PM Modi, merged with the Tripura government. People from all communities are determined to support no other party except the BJP, as they have witnessed how the PM Modi-led Central government and state government are working for everyone, including Janajatis. While Tipra Motha joined the state cabinet, 415 voters joined the BJP at Karamcherra,” he said.

The President emphasized that the BJP does not rely on slogans but believes in real development.

“After independence, different political parties exploited indigenous people for political gain. None worked for Janajatis. The CPIM ruled the state for a long 25 years, looting the people’s money. Since the BJP came, the slogan has changed to 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' and 'Sabka Prayaas.' Consequently, people have decided to join the BJP. Our party does not believe in protests; we are committed to working for the people. PM Modi has taken a series of initiatives for the benefit of the people,” he added.a