'People from all sections received this honour': Manik Saha after PM mentions Tripura artisan

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on July 26 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat has earned widespread acceptance among the public, with people across the country now looking forward to its broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Speaking after attending the 136th episode of Mann Ki Baat at Booth No. 51 under 13 Pratapgarh Mandal, Saha said the latest edition featured inspiring stories from across India, including achievements in sports and Olympiads, contributions of ordinary citizens to preserving traditional crafts, and environmental awareness.

The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister's mention of Tripura's traditional musical instrument, the Chongpreng, and the efforts of Suraj Kumar Debbarma to preserve and promote it was a matter of "great joy and pride" for the people of the state.

"He made special mention of Suraj Kumar Debbarma's unique initiative in preserving and promoting Tripura's traditional musical instrument, the Chongpreng," Saha said. Recalling a recent meeting with Debbarma, he added that he had honoured him after seeing the instrument but "could not have imagined that the PM would present this issue in the Mann Ki Baat programme."

According to Saha, the recognition extended beyond the individual. "It feels as though he did not receive this honour alone; people from all sections, castes, tribes and communities of Tripura have received this honour," he said.

The Chief Minister also thanked Prime Minister Modi for showcasing Tripura's cultural heritage before a national audience.

Commenting on the popularity of Mann Ki Baat, Saha said people now eagerly await its monthly broadcast. "We eagerly wait for the last Sunday of every month to listen to the Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat," he said, adding that the programme has been embraced by people from all sections of society despite initial criticism from opposition leaders.

Saha further said the Prime Minister places significant trust in India's youth and believes they will lead the country's future. He described Mann Ki Baat as a platform that allows the Prime Minister to maintain a direct connection with citizens and also referred to the Pariksha Pe Charcha initiative aimed at helping students manage examination stress.

Referring to issues raised during the latest broadcast, Saha noted that Prime Minister Modi had again stressed the need to eliminate single-use plastic. He said the Tripura government has already directed officials to take strict action against plastic use because of its environmental and health impacts. The Chief Minister also said the state government continues to focus on the development of Tripura's tea industry.