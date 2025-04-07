The Tripura government is prioritising the peaceful coexistence of people from both tribal and non tribal communities, Chief Minister Manik Saha reiterated.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "People have faith in the current government. One of the goals of this government is to ensure the overall welfare of every section."

CM Saha said this after attending the Ram Navami Utsav at Sri Saibaba Temple, Baisnab Tilla, near Amtali Police Station in Agartala today.

CM Saha said, "We will all stand together. The state will progress through the peaceful coexistence of people from both castes and tribes. If there is any problem, we will resolve it through dialogue. Many issues are settled at the round table. We have demonstrated this not just in words but also through actions. If a problem arises, we try to resolve it swiftly. People trust us, and based on that trust, we work to address any issue. We work for the welfare of the people across all matters."

The chief minister also remarked that the people of Tripura are deeply religious.

"Especially mothers and sisters have unwavering faith in religion. And because they have faith in religion, we are believers. Those who do not believe in religion are atheists. When we visit religious places, we experience a different kind of feeling. Our government's goal is to bring smiles to people's faces," he added.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, CM Saha emphasized the government's commitment to honouring the contributions of individuals who have elevated the state's reputation through their exceptional work. He underscored the importance of ensuring that their legacies are not forgotten.

"The pioneer of modern sculpture in the state is Bipul Kanti Saha. He is one of the talented children in this state. Due to his tireless hard work and dedication, the art of sculpture here has been appreciated across the world. Such personalities can never be forgotten. They will inspire the next generation to move forward," said CM Saha.