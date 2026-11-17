Tripura Congress MLA and former minister Sudip Roy Barman on Tuesday, November 17 has expressed confidence that people across Agartala are determined to bring political change in the upcoming Urban Local Body elections, claiming that the public response to the Congress campaign has been encouraging.



Speaking to the media, Roy Barman said that one common question on people's minds was whether they would be able to cast their votes freely. Assuring voters that they would certainly be able to exercise their democratic rights, he expressed confidence that people were leaning towards change.



He claimed that residents of every ward in Agartala had already made up their minds and were determined to defeat what he termed a "monstrous regime" through the power of their votes.



"People want to put an end to this era of barbarism. Tripura must be saved from extortionists and the growing menace of drugs. The people will drive them out through the ballot," Roy Barman said.



He further stated that the Congress was receiving an encouraging response from the public. According to him, concerns over whether people would be able to vote freely had prompted the party to approach the State Election Commission and the District Election Officer (DEO), who is also the District Magistrate, seeking necessary intervention.



Drawing a political contrast, Roy Barman alleged that while the ruling side was aligned with extortionists and musclemen, the Congress stood with ordinary citizens, working people, labourers, unemployed youth, employees, and women.



"We are standing with the common people, the hardworking sections of society, the unemployed, employees, and our mothers and sisters. Let us see who wins this battle," he said.



Roy Barman maintained that the upcoming elections would be an opportunity for people to express their desire for change through the ballot box.