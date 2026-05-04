“People of Bengal have chosen change”: Tripura BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharya on West Bengal trends

Tripura BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya on May 4 said that the ongoing election trends in West Bengal reflect public anger against the ruling All India Trinamool Congress and a growing preference for the BJP.

Reacting to the counting trends, Bhattacharya said the people of Bengal have expressed their desire for political change through the mandate.

“As per the latest trends, the BJP is confident of forming the government under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His work towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’ has resonated with the people, and the results indicate the desire for change in Bengal,” he said.

The Tripura BJP chief also linked the high voter turnout in West Bengal to growing public support for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhattacharya further congratulated voters in Assam, Puducherry, and West Bengal for supporting the BJP and highlighted the party’s strong performance in the Northeast.

“In Assam, the BJP is heading towards an absolute majority. In the Dharmanagar by-election as well, BJP candidate Jahar Chakraborty has secured victory,” he said.

Praising the conduct of the polls, Bhattacharya described the peaceful election process in West Bengal as a “historic achievement” for the Election Commission of India.

“The Election Commission conducted the polls smoothly without any major issues, which reflects the public’s demand for free and fair elections,” he stated.

He concluded by asserting that the high voter turnout in West Bengal reflected strong public sentiment against the TMC government.