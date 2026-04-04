People ready to form triple-engine government in district council: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today, April 4 said that in the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections, the people are ready to form a triple-engine government by ensuring victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party in all 28 seats.

He said that this is possible because the ground beneath the regional party is slipping, leaving them in despair.

CM Saha today urged people that those who give wrong messages and mislead the public should not be followed.

He said that those associated with Tipra Motha and other parties should not go astray and should join the Bharatiya Janata Party while there is still time.



“We all have to create a new Tripura with the united efforts of all of us,” said CM Saha.

CM Saha said this at an election rally organized in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party nominated candidates in Gandachhara of Dhalai district today, focusing on the TTAADC elections.

Today, the Chief Minister participated in the rally organized in support of 8 Ganganagar–Gandachhara constituency candidate Bhumikananda Reang and 24 Raima Valley constituency candidate Samir Ranjan Tripura.

“Wherever I go, people are joining under the flag of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Today's rally also saw 710 voters from 251 families joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. I welcome them on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party. You have taken the right decision at the right time. I will tell you again, those who are in Motha or other parties, especially the youth community, should not go astray. Our double-engine government is moving towards the goal of 2047. Those who give wrong messages and mislead people—do not follow these parties. Come to the Bharatiya Janata Party while you have time,” he said.

CM Saha said that the Prime Minister has spoken about New India during Operation Sindoor.

“For that purpose, we are also talking about New Tripura. We want to create a new Tripura with the joint efforts of all. To create a new Tripura, everyone must develop. Only when the socio-economic conditions of all sections of people—including caste, tribe, Manipuri minority—and infrastructure are developed, will it be possible to build a new Tripura. This is how it is possible to create a new India. And the Bharatiya Janata Party means development. But other parties mean beating, kicking, rioting, and other such activities,” he said.

Chief Minister once again criticized the role of the opposition.

He said that during the UPA government, there was only corruption. At that time, politics meant sitting on chairs and looting.