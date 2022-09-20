Days after Tripura Human Rights Organisation (THRO) raised concern over the sharp spike in mob violence across the state, Amitabh Ranjan, Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) for the first time assured that the police have taken some serious steps towards addressing these issues and have already got success resulting police gradually regaining the public confidence.



The DGP said this on the sidelines of the 32nd raising day celebration of the second battalion of TSR at its battalion headquarters at RK Nagar on Monday.



He claimed that in the last few days, the number of incidents of theft and robbery has reduced and is hopeful that very soon few more gangs shall be arrested as there is credible information regarding them and the problem shall be resolved.



The DGP informed that at present there are ongoing initiatives like senior police officials even upto the level of Superintendent of Police (SP) and who are regularly on the move during night hours as patrolling has been intensified.



Ranjan said, “Police interactions with the public at various levels have been increased to get back their lost confidence in the police. To demonstrate that police are there beside the public and to solve their issues now along with the ongoing patrolling senior police officials including inspectors and even SPs are on the ground and regarding meeting the people to discuss their worries and mitigate them.”



The DGP earlier praised the role of the TSR and particularly the 2nd battalion for its counter-insurgency operations in Tripura and said that this being one of the oldest TSR battalions is a role model to others.



Referring to the recent meeting of the state Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha’s meeting with union Home Minister Amit Shah, the DGP said that talks were there regarding the raising of two new battalions of TSR besides reorganisation of the age profile and efficiency improvement besides introducing new training initiatives including community services among the troops.



The DGP claimed that due to the high professional performance of the force there is a huge demand for TSR across the nation and after the assembly election the state shall have to release the force for deployment in national security-related duties.