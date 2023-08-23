Former Chairman of TIPRA Motha and Royal Scion of Tripura Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on August 23 said that people with supreme powers and their planned systemic discrimination have turned the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) into a toothless tiger.

Extending a greeting on TTAADC Foundation Day, Pradyot on Facebook wrote that TTAADC is struggling with a lack of funds and, most importantly, a lack of the required autonomy to function.

“Today, on the occasion of #TTAADCFoundationDay, as I extend my greetings to everyone, I also wish to reiterate and remind those with supreme powers that your planned systemic discrimination has turned the #TTAADC into a toothless tiger. Today, #TTAADC is struggling with lack of funds and, most importantly, lack of the required autonomy to function”, he said.

Pradyot further said that bills and laws passed by the council are put on hold, even the Village Committee elections are put on hold and the elected representatives are not heard by the higher-ups.

“One thing is to be understood by everyone that if we genuinely wish to bring about the needed reform, we all need to rise up against the petty politics and think of the people”, he added.