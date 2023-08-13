Rajib Bhattacharya, the President of Tripura's ruling BJP, has declared that the people of the state are gearing up to defeat the CPIM and Congress in the upcoming by-elections scheduled for September 05.

Addressing a large gathering at the Barjala Assembly Constituency on the outskirts of Agartala city, where over 300 voters switched their allegiance from CPIM and Congress to join BJP, Bhattacharya emphasized the growing momentum against the opposition parties. He challenged the CPIM state general secretary's recent statement about the situation, inviting him to witness the ground reality at Barjala.

"More than 300 voters have chosen to join BJP from CPIM and Congress, and this speaks volumes about the ground reality," Bhattacharya asserted. He highlighted the shifts in political dynamics since the 2023 Assembly Election, where Congress and CPIM formed an alliance with confidence in their victory. However, their current situation seems far from promising.

"After the release of the 2023 election results, their communication seems to have gone silent. The CPIM, which had held power in the state for over 35 years, has even lost its status as the opposition party. The Congress, which confidently predicted that the BJP would be reduced to single-digit seats in the 2023 Assembly election, now finds themselves in single digits as well," Rajib Bhattacharya pointed out.

He predicted that both parties might collaborate once again as the by-election approaches. Despite their tumultuous history, where the Congress faced violence during CPIM's rule, they have now joined forces to defeat the BJP. However, Bhattacharya issued a challenge, stating that the people are poised to support BJP candidates in both assembly seats during the upcoming by-elections.

"The public appears determined to thwart the efforts of both the CPIM and Congress," he emphasized, asserting that the residents of the Barjala Assembly Constituency have realized there's no viable alternative to the BJP. As a result, many have chosen to abandon their former parties and align themselves with the ruling BJP.