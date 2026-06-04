Plenary Session: Tripura CM pushes for higher EAP ceiling, gas subsidy; calls for NE to become India’s green industrial hub

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday, June 4 presented a comprehensive development agenda for the state and the Northeast region during the 73rd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong. He urged the Centre to enhance financial support, improve connectivity, boost industrial growth, and strengthen infrastructure across Tripura and the Northeast.



The plenary session was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of State for DoNER Sukanta Majumdar, Chief Ministers of all Northeastern states, and Governors from the region.

Highlighting Tripura’s rapid economic progress, CM Saha said the state has attracted investments exceeding Rs30,000 crore over the past year due to its investor-friendly policies. Projects worth more than Rs8,000 crore have already been grounded, while over 200 startups have been recognised under the Tripura Startup Policy 2024.

Seeking greater connectivity for the state, the Chief Minister called for the operationalisation of direct Agartala–Chittagong flight services and the revival of Kailashahar Airport under the UDAN scheme. He also pressed for the early commencement of the Badarpur–Sabroom double-line railway project, introduction of electric passenger train services up to Sabroom, and operation of a Vande Bharat Express connecting Agartala and Guwahati.

CM Saha further requested the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to ensure quality road construction and prioritise four-laning projects on the Churaibari–Mugaikami, Agartala–Udaipur, and Udaipur–Amarpur corridors.

Emphasising the need to strengthen Tripura’s industrial competitiveness, he urged the Centre to consider a 40 per cent rebate on natural gas prices and sought the establishment of an AIIMS in Agartala.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) to sanction an Information Technology Park and a World Skill Centre under the PM-DevINE scheme. Referring to the absence of a Revenue Deficit Grant recommendation by the Sixteenth Finance Commission, he requested that allocations under the ‘Pride of Hills’ scheme be increased from the current Rs3,450 crore to at least Rs6,000 crore annually for Tripura.

On the financial front, CM Saha highlighted that the Ministry of Finance has capped Tripura’s funding eligibility under Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) at Rs4,146 crore. He urged the Centre to raise the ceiling to Rs10,000 crore to facilitate the approval and implementation of key projects currently in the pipeline.

As Convener and Chairman of the High-Level Task Force on Investment Promotion in the Northeast, CM Saha also presented a roadmap for regional economic transformation. He outlined priority sectors in goods and services, identified key challenges, and proposed strategic interventions to attract greater investment across all Northeastern states.

In a broader vision for the region, the Chief Minister recommended positioning the Northeast as India’s Green Industrial Hub, leveraging its natural resources and strategic location. He proposed the creation of an Eastern Startup Corridor, establishment of a North East Industrial Free Trade Authority, promotion of cross-border cluster diplomacy, and setting up a North East Skills University with campuses in all eight Northeastern states.

CM Saha also underscored the importance of sustainable tourism development, advocating for community-owned tourism models and socially embedded investment strategies to ensure inclusive growth and long-term prosperity across the region.

His proposals reflect a comprehensive vision aimed at transforming Tripura and the Northeast into a dynamic hub of connectivity, innovation, sustainable industry, and economic opportunity