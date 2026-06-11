PM Modi assured solutions for Tripura, NE concerns, Tiprasa Accord progress likely soon: Pradyot Manikya

The royal scion and founder of the Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on June 11 said during his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the NDA meeting that the PM had assured him of resolving all issues in Tripura and the North East.

On Facebook, Pradyot also said that he is hopeful of the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord, as the Central leadership and officials have assured support and understood the urgency of the matter.

“We have won the TTAADC polls, but till today we have been fighting for constitutional rights, political rights, land rights, financial rights, and economic rights. After the election victory, it has become clear that the sentiments of the indigenous people are for the next generations. We should not forget that by only doing politics, nothing will be achieved,” he said.

Pradyot said that for 75 years everyone has been doing politics here, but nothing has been achieved.

“Some were with the CPIM, BJP, IPFT, INPT, or Tipra Motha. But the achievement of our main aim is still pending, and that is why I have come here to achieve our main agenda. After the victory in the TTAADC polls, I had conversations with officials of the Central government, and they said they understand the pain of the people and want to solve the problems of our people. We have come here not to do politics but to give something to our people. I have never attacked any Central leadership, be it from the BJP or Congress, because I know whoever is stopping us is not from Delhi but from Agartala, Tripura”, said the royal scion.



He said that yesterday, he received an invitation to attend the NDA meeting.

“I thought that we must go and speak with PM Modi. I am very happy with the way he spoke to me and inquired about my mother. He said that we should meet and that whatever issues are there in Tripura and the North East, solutions will be found. And I am happy. The Prime Minister is the PM of India and does not belong to any one party. He is the PM of everyone. I am hopeful that the Tiprasa Accord, which we signed with the Centre, will solve the issues soon,” said Pradyot.

He claimed that some people in Tripura do not want the Tiprasa Accord to be successful.

“But after the TTAADC election, the Centre understood that it is not about politics but about giving rights to the Tiprasa people. MLA Ranjit Debbarma and I have held meetings with IB officials and interlocutors, and after discussions with everyone, we will move forward. We will not link this with politics. We should think about the people and the next generation,” he added.