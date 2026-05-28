PM Modi assures full support for Tripura’s development, says CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on May 28 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured full support for the overall development of Tripura following their recent meeting in New Delhi.

Speaking to reporters, Saha said discussions with the Prime Minister focused mainly on development-related issues, financial matters, investment opportunities and governance reforms in the state.

“We discussed many issues related to Tripura’s development and financial matters. We also discussed deregulation and compliance reforms, where Tripura secured the top position in the country. Most of the discussions focused on development and how to attract more investors to the state,” Saha said.

He added that the Prime Minister assured all possible support for Tripura’s growth and expressed confidence about the state’s future.

“PM Modi assured that he will help Tripura in every possible way. I believe the future of Tripura is very bright and I feel very encouraged after the meeting,” he added.

Saha also reacted to the appointment of Abhishek Debroy as the new president of the Tripura BJP, replacing Rajib Bhattacharjee.

He said organisational changes are a regular process within the BJP and expressed confidence that the party would become stronger under the new leadership.

“Rajib Bhattacharjee worked very well as state president. Now Abhishek Debroy has taken charge and I am hopeful that under his leadership both the party and the government will work together effectively to strengthen the organisation further,” Saha said.

He also noted that the BJP has increasingly been promoting younger leadership at different levels of the organisation.