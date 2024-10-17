Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, on Thursday, October 17 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers the Northeast, including Tripura, as the "Growth Engine" of modern India.

MoS Margherita arrived in Tripura on Wednesday to review various central government schemes. As part of this, he visited Khowai District today, where he held a review meeting with the District Magistrate, Chandni Chandran.

Speaking with reporters, the Minister said it is a mandatory rule from the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, that all Union Ministers must visit Northeastern states.

"Earlier, the Northeastern states were considered peripheral, but now PM Modi has brought the Northeast, including Tripura, to the center stage of this great nation of India. This visit and the review meeting are to assess how rural areas are benefiting and how the state and central governments are working for the betterment of society, the country, and the Northeast as a whole. As a representative of the central government, I have come to Tripura and visited Khowai District today," he said.

He informed that he met with officers from various departments and reviewed the progress of several central government programs, including health, connectivity, and education. "I have reviewed their progress and implementation," he said.

"I will submit the report to the central government, and this is how the Modi government works. Earlier, Union Ministers rarely visited the Northeast, but now they are visiting very frequently. They are required to visit, to work, and to focus on every region. PM Modi has visited this region often, which reflects his love and respect for the Northeast. He considers the Northeast as the Growth Engine of modern India and refers to it as the 'Ashtalakshmi.' Yesterday, I also met with Chief Minister Manik Saha, and everything is on track," he added.

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