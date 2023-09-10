Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarkable achievement at the G20 summit in New Delhi, emphasizing India's global leadership role. Dr. Saha made these statements upon returning from the summit, where he represented Tripura.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has devoted nine months of dedicated effort to the G20 summit, which unfolded across India. In Tripura, we hosted the Science 20, a platform that delved into discussions surrounding Green Hydrogen production. Experts from beyond our borders shed light on the possibilities of green hydrogen generation," remarked Dr. Saha.

He went on to underscore one of the most significant outcomes of the G20 summit, which was Prime Minister Modi's establishment of 'Bharatbarsha' as a 'Biswaguru.'

"I wish to extend my heartfelt appreciation to Prime Minister Modi, under whose leadership India has emerged as a global frontrunner. Dignitaries from Bangladesh, Britain, the USA, and other nations attended the summit. The discussions on the India-Middle East Corridor held the promise of new opportunities and benefits for India. Furthermore, deliberations on global infrastructure and investment partnerships took center stage. It's noteworthy that upon their arrival in India, all delegates paid their respects at the Gandhi Ghat, symbolizing their deepened understanding and regard for our nation. Prime Minister Modi consistently champions the principles of 'One Earth, One Family, and One Future,' and this was a central theme at the G20 summit. He tirelessly promotes 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas,' and I extend my profound gratitude to him for this," added Dr. Saha.