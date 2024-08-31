Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha announced on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned ex-gratia relief from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF). The aid includes Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the recent floods and Rs 50,000 for individuals with serious injuries.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Saha took to Facebook to commend PM Modi for the timely support. “Grateful for the support! My heartfelt thanks to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji for announcing PMNRF ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the floods and Rs 50,000 for the seriously injured,” Dr. Saha wrote. He emphasized that this gesture of compassion brings immense support during these challenging times.

The flood, which ravaged Tripura from August 19 to 23, prompted constant communication between PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Tripura Chief Minister. Both leaders closely monitored the situation, coordinating relief efforts that included sending additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, helicopters, and boats to aid in the rescue and recovery operations.