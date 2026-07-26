PM Modi highlights revival of Tripura's Chongpreng, praises cultural activist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the latest edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on July 26, highlighted Tripura's traditional musical instrument, the Chongpreng, and acknowledged the efforts of Surya Kumar Debbarma in reviving the indigenous art form.

Speaking about India's musical heritage, the Prime Minister said the bamboo-made, three-stringed Chongpreng is traditionally played by Tripura's tribal communities and produces a tune similar to that of the Sarod.

He noted that the instrument had gradually lost popularity over the years, but Debbarma has worked towards preserving and reviving it. Modi also mentioned Debbarma's involvement in promoting traditional musical instruments, Kokborok folk songs, Baul songs and Bengali folk music.

The Prime Minister played a brief audio clip of the instrument during the programme and encouraged people to share information about traditional musical instruments from their respective regions.

Reacting to the mention, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha thanked the Prime Minister for highlighting the state's cultural heritage on a national platform.

In a social media post, Saha said the Prime Minister had acknowledged Surya Kumar Debbarma's efforts in preserving the Chongpreng, describing the three-stringed bamboo instrument as an important part of Tripura's cultural heritage. He also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for showcasing the state's traditional art and culture.