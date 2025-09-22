PM Modi inaugurates development works at Tripura’s Mata Tripurasundari Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the development works at the Mata Tripurasundari Temple Complex in Udaipur, Gomati District, emphasizing the promotion of pilgrimage and tourism in Tripura.

At 3 PM, PM Modi performed a formal puja at the historic Tripura Sundari Temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, marking the launch of the Tripura Sundari Temple Development Project. The Central Government has allocated ₹34.43 crore under the PRASAD Scheme for various development projects, while the State Government has contributed an additional ₹17.61 crore.

During the inauguration, the Prime Minister said, “Reviewed the works at the Mata Tripurasundari Temple Complex. Our emphasis is on ensuring that more pilgrims and tourists visit the temple and also discover the beauty of Tripura. On the first day of Navratri, and with the divine Durga Puja season underway, I had the opportunity to pray at the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur, Tripura. Prayed for the well-being and prosperity of my fellow Indians.”

The ceremony was attended by Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, MPs Biplab Kumar Deb and Rajib Bhattacharya, and other members of the state cabinet.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Agartala earlier in the day at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, where he was welcomed by Agartala Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar, Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, West Tripura District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar, and Director General of Police Anurag. He then proceeded by helicopter to Palatana helipad, where he was received by the Governor, Chief Minister, and other dignitaries.

Along the route from Palatana to the temple, cultural programs were organized to greet the Prime Minister. Thousands of people lined the streets, enthusiastically welcoming him and celebrating the occasion.

The development initiative aims to enhance infrastructure at the temple, improve facilities for devotees, and boost tourism in Tripura, thereby contributing to local economic growth and cultural preservation