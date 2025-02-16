Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to inaugurate the redevelopment of the Tripura Sundari Temple, located in the Gomati district of Tripura, in March.



Speaking on the matter, Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that under the PRASAD scheme, the beautification work of the Tripura Sundari Temple began after the BJP government was formed in 2018. The work is almost complete, with only the finishing touches remaining.

“We are hopeful that next month, either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah will be available. Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha recently held a meeting with PM Modi and HM Shah in Delhi and extended an invitation for the inauguration of the temple's redevelopment. We are optimistic that it will be inaugurated in March. Several new facilities have been set up, including stalls and other amenities. The Central Government has allocated around Rs 38 crores, while the State Government has contributed an additional ₹7 crores,” he said.



The minister further stated that the current state government is working to develop a tourism circuit across Tripura, focusing on district-wise tourist attractions.



“We are also setting up a replica of the 51 Shakti Peethas in Banduar under the Gomati district. With the support of the Central Government and the Asian Development Bank, we are working on various tourism development projects. A project worth ₹52 crores is underway for the development of Chabimura, which is expected to be completed within a year. In Unakoti, we are developing eco-tourism facilities, including log huts. Additionally, three new eco-tourism sites are being developed on islands within the Dumboor water reservoir,” he added.