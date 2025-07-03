'PM Modi never listens to common people’s pain': Tripura Congress MLA

Tripura Congress MLA and former minister Sudip Roy Barman on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks his mind to the countrymen, but does not want to listen to the voices of the common people.

Roy Barman made the remarks during a door-to-door campaign to distribute leaflets countering the Prime Minister’s radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi only speaks his own mind, but he is not ready to listen to the minds of the people. He ignores the mental agony of the masses. Democracy is being stifled across the country. People from all walks of life—youth, farmers, workers—are suffering from severe financial distress,” said Roy Barman.

He further alleged that the prices of essential commodities have gone beyond the reach of common people.

“The BJP government does not care about the poor. It only protects the interests of the rich. These leaflets have been prepared based on the unheard grievances of the people. The response from the public has been overwhelming. One can feel the pain that people are going through. The people are no longer with the BJP,” he said.

Roy Barman claimed that despite people’s desire for change, many hesitate to support the Congress openly due to fear and the “fascist attitude” of the ruling party.

“But the people want the Congress. Across the country, there is a growing demand for Congress as an alternative that represents the interests of all sections of society,” he added.