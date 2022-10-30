Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 30 recognized the Tripura Bio Villages 2.0 in his Mann Ki Baat programme.

Jishnu Dev Varma, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Science and Technology expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi on Facebook.

"We thank the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, for recognition of our pioneering Bio Village 2.0 in his Mann Ki Baat today ( 30th Oct 2022) This is undertaken by my department - Directorate of Bio-Tech Govt of Tripura. Congratulations to all involved in this project. Hard work, dedication, and innovation are always recognized", the DyCM wrote on his Facebook.

He also stated that a few months ago, the Prime Minister met with the beneficiary of Sarkhipara under Mungiakami block, where TREDA (under my power department) set up a micro solar grid to provide lights to this village after it had been in operation for 80 years.

"With his encouragement, we are taking the work forward. LIGHTING UP LIVES", the Facebook post reads.

PM Modi stated in the Mann ki Baat Program that some villages in Tripura have also set very good examples.

"You must have heard about Bio-Village, but some villages of Tripura have ascended to the level of Bio-Village 2. Bio-Village 2 emphasizes how to minimize the damage caused by natural disasters. In this, full attention is given to improving the quality of life of the people through various measures. There is a complete focus on Solar Energy, Biogas, Bee Keeping, and Bio-Fertilizers. Overall, Bio-Village 2 is going to lend a lot of strength to the campaign against climate change. I am very happy to see the increasing enthusiasm for environmental protection in different parts of the country", he added.