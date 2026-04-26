PM Modi to attend Sikkim Statehood Day closing ceremony, launch projects worth Rs 4,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of Sikkim’s 50th year of Statehood celebrations during a two-day visit to the State beginning April 27, officials said on April 26.

Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate, launch and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore on April 28, aimed at boosting infrastructure and inclusive growth in the Himalayan State.

According to the official itinerary, the Prime Minister will arrive in Gangtok on April 27 and hold a roadshow from Libing helipad to Lok Bhawan.

On April 28, he will visit the Orchidarium in Gangtok, where the Swarnajayanti Maitri Manjari Park has been developed as a world-class orchid experience centre showcasing the State’s ecological and floral diversity.

Later in the day, he will participate in the closing ceremony of the Statehood celebrations at Paljor Stadium and address the gathering.

The projects to be unveiled span sectors such as healthcare, education, connectivity, power, urban development, tourism and agriculture.

In the healthcare sector, Modi will lay the foundation stone for a 100-bedded Ayurveda hospital at Yangang and inaugurate a 30-bedded Integrated Sowa Rigpa hospital at NIT Deorali.

In education, he will inaugurate the permanent campus of Sikkim University at Yangang, facilities at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University of Excellence, Helen Lepcha Medical College, and Dentam Professional College, along with several schools and IT-enabled infrastructure projects.

To improve connectivity, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for two steel arch bridges over the Teesta river and inaugurate a key road upgrade project connecting Birdhang to Namchi.

He will also inaugurate projects to strengthen power distribution in Gangtok and administrative infrastructure, including the Jan Seva Sachivalaya and Civil Service Officers Institute.

Housing projects under various schemes, as well as sanitation and river pollution abatement initiatives, are also part of the programme.

In the tourism sector, Modi will inaugurate redevelopment works at the Ridge Precinct in Gangtok and infrastructure related to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, besides laying the foundation for an eco-pilgrimage complex.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a fertiliser processing plant and indoor cricket facilities aimed at promoting agriculture and youth engagement.

Officials said the visit marks a key moment in Sikkim’s golden jubilee year and reflects the Centre’s focus on the development of the State and the Northeast region. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in and around Gangtok for the visit.