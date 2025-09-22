PM Modi to meet tribal leaders during Tripura temple visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura this afternoon, September 22, to inaugurate the beautification and development work at the Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur, Gomati district.

A key part of his visit will be a discussion with Pradhan Samajpatis, the elected representatives of the state’s tribal communities.

According to official sources, Modi is scheduled to land at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala around 2:40 pm and will then take a helicopter to Palatana Helipad in Udaipur by 3 pm. From there, he will proceed by road to the temple.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at both the Tripura Sundari Temple and the Shiv Mandir. He will also inaugurate ongoing development and beautification projects at the temple premises.

The programme includes a devotional kirtan performance by the Jamatia Hoda community, followed by a brief interaction with tribal leaders.

The Prime Minister’s engagements are expected to conclude before 4 pm, after which he will depart from the district.