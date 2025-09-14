PM Modi to unveil redeveloped Tripureswari temple on September 22: Tripura CM

Tripura will welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22, when he is scheduled to unveil the redeveloped Tripureswari temple, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on September 14.

Addressing the Neermahal Jal Utsav in Sepahijala district, Saha said he had personally invited the PM to the temple, and Modi had accepted. "PM Modi is coming to unveil the redeveloped Tripureswari temple on September 22, and offer puja there," he confirmed.

The temple, a significant Shakti Pith, underwent redevelopment under the Centre's PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme, with a total expenditure of Rs 51 crore.

Highlighting the government's focus on spiritual tourism, Saha said replicas of all 51 Shakti Piths are being constructed at Bandower in Gomati district, costing Rs 97 crore. "We can't visit all the 51 Shakti Piths as they are spread across many countries, including Bangladesh and Nepal. Once the replicas are built at Bandower, people can easily have a glimpse of the 51 Shakti Piths in one place," he added.

Saha also urged the public to promote Neermahal, the iconic lake palace, through social media. "I had been to Udaipur and experienced the beauty of the lake palace there, which is comparable to our Neermahal. But many people don't know about Neermahal. I appeal to you to promote Neermahal on social media," he said.

Built by Maharaja Bir Bikram in 1930, Neermahal was declared a Ramsar site in 2007. (With inputs from PTI)