Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate an Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Manikpur in Chawmanu, Tripura's Dhalai district, on November 15, marking an expansion of residential education facilities for tribal students in the state.

Chawmanu MLA Sambhu Lal Chakma announced the development, expressing happiness over the upcoming inauguration. Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma is also expected to attend the programme.

Ahead of the event, Chakma visited the school campus to inspect the preparations. He was accompanied by the Additional District Magistrate of Dhalai, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Longtharai Valley and other officials. The team reviewed the arrangements and assessed the readiness of the premises for the inauguration.

Describing the institution as an important addition to the Chawmanu and Longtharai Valley region, Chakma said the school would provide tribal students with access to quality education and better opportunities for academic development.

He expressed hope that the institution would help equip tribal youth with the education and skills needed to pursue further opportunities.

Eklavya Model Residential Schools are a Central government initiative aimed at providing quality residential education to students from Scheduled Tribe communities, particularly in remote and tribal-dominated areas.