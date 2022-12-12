PM Narendra Modi is all set to visit the poll-bound state of Meghalaya and Tripura on December 18, 2022, and is likely to kick start its poll campaign.

Meanwhile, the saffron party has asked its party workers to strongly project the infrastructural development carried out by the PM Modi-led central government in the northeast region in order to counter possible challenges from the opposition parties.

Notably, in a strategic meeting held ahead of the Tripura assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to the Northeastern state on December 18, it was decided to highlight the “importance” the Modi government accorded to the Northeast since 2014.

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It is to be mentioned here that, in the Tripura election meeting, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed resentment over 'factionalism' within Tripura state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has instructed leaders to refrain from doing so in the future.

The development comes after the top Tripura BJP leaders led by Chief Minister Manik Saha attended a high-level meeting on December 11 in Delhi convened by Shah to resolve the factional feud in the state BJP and to formulate the strategies for the upcoming assembly election.

Besides BJP national president JP Nadda, party’s Tripura president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik, Rajya Sabha MP and former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb also attended the meeting.

On the otherhand, Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to address party functionaries in Meghalaya on December 13 for preparing a roadmap for the assembly elections in the northeastern state due early next year.

Led by former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, 11 other MLAs of the Opposition Congress had shifted their political allegiance to the TMC in November last year making it the principal opposition party in this hill state.

The polls to elect representatives to the 60-member House in the northeastern state is due before March 8. The TMC supremo is set to address a party workers' convention at State Central Library on December 13, a senior party leader said.