In a momentous triumph for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, more than 300 workers, including a considerable number of prominent leaders from Trinamool Congress (TMC), Communist Party of India (CPIM), and Congress have joined the saffron camp.

Addressing reporters at the Pradesh BJP headquarters, State BJP General Secretary Amit Rakshit said that around 17

Trinamool Congress leaders who held significant positions within the state, including one Vice President have officially joined the BJP."

He attributed the growing support for the BJP to the impressive pace of development across all sectors under the guidance of the BJP-led government in the state.

Rakshit stated, "The remarkable developmental strides achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi compelled leaders and members of other parties to join the banner of the BJP".

Furthermore, Rakshit has emphasized that the unwavering dedication to progress demonstrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won the trust of the people of Tripura, leading to the formation of the government for the second time.

“Many individuals expressed reservations about the Congress-CPIM alliance, and in response, we earnestly urged them to lend their support to the BJP. Under PM Modi a wave of development is taking place in the state as well as across the country. For the last 7 years, we have been witnessing positive politics and development politics in Tripura. Like other developmental states, Tripura is also moving forward, and following that people are joining BJP”, said Amit.

In Bagma Assembly Constituency under the Gomati district, 333 voters from 103 families join the saffron camp leaving CPIM and Congress.

The significant joining of leaders from other parties into the BJP reflects the rising popularity of the party and its vision for a brighter and more prosperous Tripura.

As the Lok Sabha elections approach, BJP stands strengthened by this joining of experienced leaders who have pledged their allegiance to the saffron cause, bolstering the party's prospects in the forthcoming electoral contest.