Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha made a striking comparison between the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' and the iconic television serials 'Mahabharat' and 'Ramayan' from the 1980s.

According to CM Saha, 'Mann Ki Baat' has surpassed these legendary soaps in terms of public appeal.

This bold assertion was made after CM Saha attended the 108th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' in his home constituency of Town Bardowali, accompanied by fellow party leaders and workers. He reminisced when women would eagerly gather around their television sets to watch 'Mahabharat' and 'Ramayan' every Sunday on Doordarshan.



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In a similar vein, he observed that nowadays, women are equally eager to tune into PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' on the last Sunday of each month.

Despite acknowledging that there has been criticism in the past for those who rushed to watch TV serials and even now for those who listen to 'Mann Ki Baat', CM Saha suggested that such criticism is inconsequential as the people understand the value of what they are watching or listening to. He highlighted the enduring popularity of 'Mann Ki Baat', implying that it has become a significant part of the cultural fabric, much like the epic serials 'Mahabharat' and 'Ramayan' did in their time.

The 'Mann Ki Baat' program, which allows PM Modi to address the nation on various topics, has evidently struck a chord with the Indian populace, resonating across generations and becoming a staple in many households.