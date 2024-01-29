Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and motivation during "Pariksha Pe Charcha" would undoubtedly enhance the confidence of students.

Participating in a virtual program on Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 at Maharani Tulsibati Girls H.S. in Agartala, the Chief Minister shared his thoughts after the event.

CM Saha highlighted that PM Modi's address was not solely directed at students but also resonated with their guardians. Reflecting on the evolution of "Pariksha Pe Charcha" since 2018, CM Saha appreciated the insights gained from PM Modi's speech.

“Since 2018, PM Modi has been conducting Pariksha Pe Charcha. Today, along with all the students, I also listened to Pariksha Pe Charcha. There are a lot of new things to learn from PM Modi’s speech. Today, he not only spoke for students but also addressed guardians. Initially, I thought he would only discuss how to write exams without stress, but he showed us the right path in life. He also highlighted the importance of confidence building among students. PM Modi spoke about some small things that we generally tend to ignore, but these are very important,” said CM Saha.

The Chief Minister emphasized that PM Modi underscored the responsible use of technology as educational tools, discouraging misuse.

Furthermore, CM Saha conveyed the importance placed on leading a balanced life, incorporating sports and maintaining a stress-free routine.