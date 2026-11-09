Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on November 9 inaugurated a three-day Diwali festival at the 525-year-old Maa Tripura Sundari temple in Udaipur, Gomati district, with around eight to 10 lakh devotees expected to visit the historic shrine.

One of the 51 Shakti Peeths, the temple was built by Maharaja Dhanya Manikya in 1501 and is regarded as one of the country's ancient religious sites.

Addressing the inaugural programme, Saha said the number of devotees visiting the temple had increased significantly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated its redeveloped complex last year.

Describing the temple as a symbol of faith and belief, the chief minister said the three-day Diwali festival had grown into one of the biggest religious events in the Northeast.

He also highlighted the festival's role in promoting communal harmony, noting that people from different religious communities participate in the celebrations.

Saha said the growing number of visitors was also contributing to the local economy by creating livelihood opportunities for people dependent on activities around the temple.

Local MLA Abhishek Debroy outlined plans for further infrastructure development at the shrine. He said a Rs 21-crore renovation of Kalyan Sagar, the waterbody within the temple complex, would be undertaken. A multi-level parking facility, also estimated to cost Rs 21 crore, is planned near the temple.

The MLA said the authorities were also considering the construction of a corridor to improve access to the shrine.

Gomati District Magistrate Rinku Lather said a team of priests from Kashi performed Ganga Aarti at Kalyan Sagar as part of the festival's opening celebrations. A drone show was also organised near the temple.