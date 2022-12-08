Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was tentatively scheduled to visit Tripura on a day’s programme on December 17 has cancelled his visit.

As per reports, PM Modi was scheduled to arrive in Agartala on 17th December to address a party program and to inaugurate some developmental projects of the state government.

The Prime Minister was expected to make some major announcements from the public rally in view of the upcoming elections. However, the programme stands cancelled.

Tripura will go to polls likely in third mid-February, next year.

While Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha is already on the ground and taking part in multiple programmes—administrative and organizational— across the state every day, the Prime Minister’s proposed visit in the poll-bound state would have further boost the campaign process.

Earlier , on December 5, Tipra Motha, a socio-political regional party in Tripura, hold protest in front of Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding 'Greater Tipraland'.

Over 1500 people from Tripura had joined the protest in the national capital and presently the party is mulling going solo in upcoming state Assembly polls.

In a bid to expedite their demands of ‘Greater Tipraland’ to protect the rights of indigenous people, TIPRA Motha decided to hold a two-day peaceful protest on December 5 and 6 in New Delhi.