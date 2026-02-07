PM Modi’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision inspires youth, says Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on February 6 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 continues to inspire young minds and instil confidence among students, encouraging them to approach examinations and life with clarity and a stress-free mindset.

Speaking after watching Prime Minister Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha interaction with students from Bardowali School, Saha described the session as insightful and motivating. He said the Prime Minister’s engagement with students helps them build confidence, develop clarity of thought, and overcome exam-related stress.

“The Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, with strong emphasis on the active participation of youth, teachers, parents and skill development, is deeply inspiring,” Saha said. He added that Tripura is implementing several initiatives through the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) in line with the Prime Minister’s emphasis on quality education.

Saha highlighted that the state has implemented the Sharish programme for students from Classes 1 to 8. Referring to the Prime Minister’s advice to students, he said children should be encouraged to dream big and work hard to achieve those dreams. “While we must use artificial intelligence to help us, we should not depend entirely on AI. The Prime Minister has also urged students to build confidence from within,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that Prime Minister Modi also shared important guidance for teachers, stressing the importance of confidence-building and time management. “The Prime Minister explained the role of students and children in making Viksit Bharat 2047 a reality. He emphasised cleanliness, saying that if children keep their surroundings clean, it will create a lasting impact,” Saha said.

He further pointed out that initiatives like Mann Ki Baat, held on the last Sunday of every month, and Pariksha Pe Charcha, conducted annually, are valuable platforms for engaging students, parents and teachers. “Parents must give priority to life skills and other essential competencies alongside academics,” Saha added.

The Chief Minister also said that Prime Minister Modi urged teachers to inform students in advance about what will be taught the next day, helping them prepare better and reducing anxiety.