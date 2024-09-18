Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Wednesday said that due to the sincere efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Northeast is now free from terrorist activities and peace has been restored.

Dr. Saha said this while inaugurating a blood donation camp organized by the Maharani Tulsibati Welfare Trust at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel on Wednesday.

The blood donation camp was held in honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday. “Voluntary blood donation is the greatest gift of humanity, rising above caste differences. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge, the country has gradually progressed in all areas. Whatever he announced in public welfare has been implemented. The abolition of triple talaq has greatly benefited women of the Muslim community,” he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made provisions for affordable housing for those in both urban and rural areas through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.



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“In our state, many houses have been provided in towns and villages under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The Prime Minister has also arranged for Rs 6,000 annually under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to provide financial assistance to farmers. Additionally, the country's largest health scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, offers free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per family member. All of this has been made possible by PM Modi,” said Dr. Saha.



He further noted that due to the Prime Minister's sincere efforts, the Janajati community of the state is being honoured.

“Several Janajati personalities from the state have received the Padma Shri in recent years. Moreover, former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed as the Governor of Telangana. The state government is also implementing various schemes for the development of the people in tribal areas,” he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that terrorist activities were prevalent in the Northeastern states in the past, but “now, due to the sincere efforts of the Prime Minister, peace has been established in the Northeast. PM Modi has gifted the HIRA model to Tripura, which has significantly improved the state's communication system,” he added.