PM Relief Fund sanctions Rs 3 lakh for Padma Shri Chitta Maharaj’s kidney transplant treatment

Former Tripura Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb on May 25 expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh was sanctioned from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kidney transplant treatment of Padma Shri awardee Chitta Maharaj, also known as Shri Chittaranjan Debbarma of Shanti Kali Ashram.

In a statement, Deb said the matter regarding advanced medical treatment and kidney transplantation for the noted spiritual leader was brought to his attention, following which he immediately forwarded the application to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

According to Deb, approval for the financial assistance was granted within a short period.

The Lok Sabha MP further said that on several previous occasions as well, requests related to advanced medical treatment forwarded to the Prime Minister had received timely and sincere consideration.

Expressing appreciation for the support extended, Deb conveyed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the assistance and helping facilitate treatment for the revered spiritual leader.

Chitta Maharaj, formally known as Shri Chittaranjan Debbarma, is a Padma Shri recipient associated with Shanti Kali Ashram and is widely respected for his contributions in the social and spiritual sphere.