Claiming that Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s program in Agartala was a flop show, Former Minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said the government has spent Rs 20 crore from the government exchequer for the event.



He alleged that BJP leaders have forced and threatened people to attend the rally today at Swami Vivekananda Maidan.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has disappointed the people of Tripura by not announcing any new schemes or projects, especially for the youths. We are disappointed that Rs 20 crore was spent from the government exchequer which was the money of common people but nothing has been launched or announced for the people of the state.

The ruling BJP has brought people forcefully, threatened them to attend the gathering of PM Modi”, said Roy Barman addressing a press conference on December 18.

Roy Barman claimed that the projects which PM Modi has launched today including highways, the Agartala-Akhaura railway link, MBB Airport and etc were sanctioned by the UPA government.



“BJP only knows the politics of division. He could have to think why Northeast is lagging behind of financial help. Just to remain the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in each and every project they have removed Planning Commission and introduced NITI Ayog”, he claimed.

“BJP has threatened people saying that installment of PMAY houses will not be given, work for MNREGA will not be provided if they didn’t attend the rally of PM Modi”, alleged Sudip.



Sudip said PM has visited Meghalaya and he didn’t bother to speak about the drug threat which is the major problem the NE region is facing.

“He should be ashamed that his government in Tripura has miserably failed in fulfilling the promises which they made. In the coming days people will show the red card to BJP. People have boycotted the PM’s rally because they have understood that everything is Joomla. PM’s program was a flop show and people boycotted it”, said Sudip.

During the press conference former MLA and senior leader Asish Kumar Saha, and Spokesperson Prasanta Bhattacharya was present.