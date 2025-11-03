Police seize 84 kg cannabis worth Rs 8.5 lakh in Tripura bordering village

The Tripura Police of Sonamura Police Station today, November 3, seized 84 kg of dry ganja (cannabis) from a jungle area in Durlabnarayan area under Sepahijala District.

The seized contraband, found abandoned in two plastic drums, is estimated to have a market value of approximately Rs 8.5 Lakh.



The recovery was made by a patrol team conducting routine duty in the Durlabnarayan jungle area.



During the patrol, officers discovered two large plastic drums concealed in the vegetation.

Upon inspection, the drums were found to be packed with a large quantity of dry ganja.

Speaking on the seizure, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonamura Police Station, Tapas Das, confirmed the details.

"Today, during patrol duty, our team recovered and seized a total of 84 kg of dry ganja, which was stored in two plastic drums as unclaimed," said OC Das.



He further added that the seizure was conducted after observing all legal formalities.

The estimated destination market value of the seized narcotics is approximately Rs 8.5 Lakh.

OC Das stated that an investigation has been immediately launched into the matter.

"Sonamura police station has started an investigation to identify who the owner of this illegal ganja could be and to trace the individuals involved in this smuggling network," he said.