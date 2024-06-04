Assam Police intercepted a consignment of illicit cough syrup destined for the narcotics market. The operation unfolded at the Churaibari checkpost on the Assam-Tripura border when a truck traveling from Guwahati to Agartala was stopped around 3:45 PM on Saturday.

During a routine check, authorities uncovered the truck, camouflaged as a carrier of various online transport goods, concealing cartons of 'Eskuf', a cough syrup notorious for its misuse as a narcotic due to its codeine component. A total of 3,300 bottles of Eskuf, packed in twenty-two cartons, were seized, with an estimated black-market value of INR 1.6 million.

The driver of the truck, identified as Sonu, has been detained and will face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He is scheduled to appear before the Karimganj Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court on Sunday.

This seizure marks the third consecutive day of successful drug interceptions by the Assam Police, highlighting their commitment to safeguarding the region from drug infiltration. However, it also raises concerns about the efficacy of Tripura Police in combating drug trafficking, as no significant drug seizures have been reported within Tripura's jurisdiction despite regular interceptions at the Churaibari checkpoint.

In a related incident on March 13, the Assam Police seized a substantial quantity of cough syrup and arrested two individuals at the Assam-Tripura border. Acting on specific intelligence, police intercepted a truck at the Churaibari check post, revealing approximately 193 cartons containing illicit cough syrup brands Eskuf and Phensedyl. The detained suspects, Sadananda Ray and Sanjay Ray of West Bengal, are implicated in connection with this haul.