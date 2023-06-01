In a major crackdown on illegal money laundering, the police of Ambassa police station in Tripura recovered Rs 56 lakh in cash from the hidden chamber of a Figo Titanium car on Wednesday. The car was intercepted during a routine naka checking in Bet Bagan area on Assam Agartala National Highway.

The police arrested four persons who were travelling in the car from Dharmanagar to Agartala. They have been identified as Kisur Kumar (44) from Uttar Pradesh, Rajesh Kumar Soni (26) and Sunu Kumar Bari from Bihar, and the driver whose name is not yet disclosed.

According to Dhalai District Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai, the police found the cash stashed in a secret compartment behind the rear seat of the car. They also seized five mobile phones, ATM cards and a computer from the accused.

“The accused could not give any satisfactory explanation about the source and destination of the money. We suspect that they are involved in some illegal activities and are trying to transfer the money to some other state. We are interrogating them to find out more details,” Rai said.

He added that the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and are investigating further.