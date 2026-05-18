Police seize Yaba worth Rs 2.5 crore, two arrested in North Tripura

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Tripura Police seized around 50,000 Yaba tablets worth an estimated Rs 2.5 crore and arrested two persons during a raid in North Tripura district.

The operation was conducted in the Kadamtala area under Dharmanagar subdivision based on specific intelligence inputs, under the supervision of North Tripura Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai.

Police carried out the raid at Bagan village under Kadamtala Police Station and searched the residence of Gautam Das in Ward No. 6 of Bagan Gram Panchayat. During the search, the narcotics were allegedly recovered from a cowshed on the property.

The two arrested accused have been identified as Gautam Das and Jasimuddin. According to police, both are suspected to be linked to drug storage and trafficking activities connected to a larger network.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at Kadamtala Police Station.

SP Avinash Rai said the accused are being interrogated to trace the source of the contraband and identify other members of a suspected interstate or international drug trafficking syndicate.

He added that the investigation is focused on uncovering supply routes, storage networks and financial links associated with the seized narcotics.

