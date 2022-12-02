Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on December 2 lashed out at the state government for not giving free hand to police following which violence is on the rise in Tripura.

Speaking to reporters at a Press Conference, The Tipra Motha Chief said that violence will continue in the state until and unless police are not given free hand.



“Why Tripura is known for violence in the entire Northeastern region? If police are given free hand, criminals will be arrested soon. These goons are have been active during the Congress rule. BJP is in power now and still goons cease to exist.These goons are threat to our society.", Pradyot said.

There are good police officers who wants to fight against these criminals. But then, again, the police officers are overpowered by MLAs and Ministers.Violence will continue until and unless police are not being given free hand”, he added.

He further added that common people because of these criminals.

"Police are afraid of arresting the criminals because they have political influence. Chief Minister should give free hand to police department to stop criminal activities in the state. said Pradyot.

He also demanded action against the criminals who killed a person during a political clash in Charilam under Sepahijala district.

