Politics of force will not last, BJP believes in development: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on January 16 asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party aims to reclaim the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and the remaining Assembly seats held by the opposition through development, discipline, and public trust, not through force or intimidation.

Addressing an organisational meeting at Barjala in Agartala, the Chief Minister said the BJP’s political approach stands in sharp contrast to that of the Left and the Congress. He stated that while the party’s objective is to win back the TTAADC, the ten Assembly seats held by the CPIM, and the three seats of the Congress, it would not resort to muscle power or coercive tactics.

“Voters are watching us closely. Politics based on force cannot survive for long. History has shown this clearly, including the collapse of the Congress-led coalition government,” Dr Saha said.

Emphasising accountability and internal discipline within the BJP, he said wrongdoing would not be tolerated. “This is not our culture. If someone commits a mistake, action must be taken. We believe in protests based on truth and justice, not violence,” he added.

Drawing a comparison with the previous Left Front regime, the Chief Minister said the BJP would never follow a politics of fear and unrest. “The CPIM ruled Tripura through violence, falsehoods, and intimidation. BJP will not adopt that model. Our politics is centred on development and public welfare,” he said.

Referring to changes at the national level, Dr Saha said India has moved away from an era marked by scams, corruption, riots, stone-pelting, and terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He credited the improved law and order situation to the Centre’s strong governance, saying anti-national activities have significantly declined.

The Chief Minister cautioned party workers against falling into provocation by the opposition and urged them to act responsibly. “Our karyakartas are ambassadors of social harmony. While the CPIM thrived on chaos and violence, BJP is focused on development from villages to urban centres. People in rural areas have faith in the BJP because they can see work happening on the ground,” he said.

Highlighting governance achievements, Dr Saha said the BJP believes in performance-driven politics. He pointed to improvements in health infrastructure, education, and transparent recruitment in Tripura, adding that strong law and order has boosted investor confidence and opened up employment opportunities for the youth.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister reiterated that the BJP’s path forward lies in good governance, development, and the trust of the people, asserting that politics based on intimidation and coercion has no future.