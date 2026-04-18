Post-poll violence in Tripura: Over 200 BJP workers displaced, properties torched

Tensions flared in Tripura following the declaration of results for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, with over 200 BJP workers reportedly forced to flee their homes amid incidents of violence. Around 50 houses, shops, and party offices were allegedly vandalised or set on fire across multiple districts.

Senior leaders, including Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy, BJP General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, and Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, visited the affected areas to assess the situation and meet displaced party workers. In Khowai district, several workers have taken shelter in safer locations due to fear of further attacks.

Speaking to the media, Minister Roy said incidents of political violence were reported in areas such as Krishnapur, Ramchandraghat, and Asarambari, adding that the administration and police have been engaged to restore normalcy. Similar cases were also reported from Sepahijala and West Tripura districts.

Minister Chowdhury alleged that BJP offices, including one in Madhupur, and the residence of a party candidate were targeted. He said additional security forces have been deployed, and police resorted to lathi charge and tear gas in some areas to disperse mobs.

BJP leaders have blamed supporters of the Tipra Motha Party for the attacks, while also confirming that multiple cases have been registered. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manik Saha has directed ministers to visit affected areas and ensure necessary action is taken to bring the situation under control.

Authorities are continuing efforts to maintain law and order as the state deals with the aftermath of the high-stakes council elections.