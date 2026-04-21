Post poll violence is a disease, needs medicine; no one will be spared: Tripura CM

Terming post-election violence as a disease, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today, April 21 said that whatever medicine is needed, the government will provide it to cure it, and warned that nobody will be spared for spreading violence.

After visiting violence-affected areas in Khowai district and interacting with displaced families, the Chief Minister said that the government would not tolerate any form of unrest and assured strict action against those involved.

CM Saha said that this is like a cancerous disease. This is not new; such things have been happening since 1970. Congress and CPI(M) have done this, and now Tipra Motha is doing it.

He said that following the declaration of the TTAADC election results on April 17, incidents of arson, assault, and other violent activities were reported in parts of West Tripura, South Tripura, and Khowai districts.

“A high-level committee was immediately formed to monitor the situation on April 17, and on April 18 I left for West Bengal for an election campaign, and from there I was closely monitoring the situation,” he said.

He said that he will chair a meeting this evening on the law and order situation with the DGP and the Chief Secretary.

“We cannot allow this. This is like cancer. Cancer has no easy answer, but sometimes it needs surgery. This is a disease, and whatever medicine is needed, we will provide. We will not allow such things,” said Dr. Saha.

During his visit, Dr. Saha met displaced residents, including nearly 300 people staying at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Camp and about 250 others sheltering in a party office. He assured them of security, financial assistance, and government support for rehabilitation. He also stated that reports of repeated attacks on homes and alleged extortion demands from affected families were being taken seriously.

A high-level review meeting on law and order is scheduled, which will be attended by the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police. The Chief Minister said that arrests have already begun and more action will follow against those responsible.

Accompanying the Chief Minister during the visit were senior officials including the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, BJP state general secretary, and local MLA Pinaki Das Chowdhury.

Dr. Saha reiterated that ensuring public safety is the government’s top priority and warned that no individual involved in violence would be spared.