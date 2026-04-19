Post-poll violence: Tripura DGP assures strict action, begins identification of culprits

Tripura Director General of Police Anurag on Sunday, April 19 stated that the Tripura Police is identifying the criminal elements who have engaged in the post-poll violence that took place after the declaration of the Tripura Tribal Area Autonomous District Council election, and ensured strict action against them.

DGP Anurag said this after he arrived at West Agartala Police Station to review and assess the work in the police station.

He said that this is a routine visit and he has come here to review the functioning of the West Agartala Police Station.

Speaking about the violence, the DGP said that the violence took place yesterday.

“Yesterday some incidents have taken place and actions have been taken. Force deployment is in vulnerable places. All the senior officers are patrolling. No major incidents have been reported yesterday and today also. But whatever cases have taken place, we are taking strict action, and we are identifying the miscreants and taking strict action against them. We will carry out proper investigation and file charge sheets. Now the situation is peaceful. Some markets which were closed are now functioning normally,” he said.

During the visit West District Supreintendnt of Police Namit Pathak, Additional SP Dhruv Nath, SDPO Sadar DP Roy and Officer-in Charge Rana Chatterjee were present.