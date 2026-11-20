Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma has asked the party to remove his photographs from all official party press releases, flags, banners and letterheads, stating that he is no longer involved in active politics.

In a public statement on Facebook, Pradyot said he had formally requested the party to stop using his photographs in its official communications and promotional materials.

While expressing appreciation for the affection, respect and regard that the party continues to show towards him, he said he felt it was important to clarify his position and ensure that his image was not used in any official party material going forward.

Pradyot also emphasised that his desire was to serve the people of Tripura as a whole, irrespective of political affiliations or organisational boundaries.

Pradyot Bikram Manikya has lodged a formal complaint with the Tripura State Election Commission, alleging the unauthorised use of his name, photographs, videos and posters by political parties and candidates in the ongoing Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in the state.

In a letter dated November 14, addressed to the State Election Commissioner, Manikya sought the commission's immediate intervention and urged it to issue directions to all contesting political parties and candidates to stop using his photographs and likeness in election campaign materials without his consent.

In the complaint, Manikya stated that he had already stepped away from active electoral politics to focus on his health and the effective implementation of the Tiprasa Accord. He said that despite publicly announcing his decision to remain away from the elections, his photographs and videos were being circulated and displayed in posters, banners and digital campaign materials without his knowledge, consent or endorsement.

He alleged that the unauthorised use of his identity could mislead voters into believing that he was endorsing or campaigning for particular political parties or candidates.

According to Manikya, such practices infringe upon his personal rights and privacy and could undermine the fairness, transparency and integrity of the electoral process. He also claimed that the practice went against the spirit and provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.