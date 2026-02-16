Pradyot calls for indigenous unity, says divisions hindering Tripura’s progress

Pradyot Kishor Manikya Debbarma, founder of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), on February 16 made a strong appeal for unity among Tripura’s indigenous communities, cautioning that persistent social and political divisions are hampering development and endangering the future of younger generations.

Addressing a programme in Dhalai district, Pradyot said a “lack of unity has left us divided” and argued that political disagreements have weakened collective aspirations for prosperity. He emphasised that he does not see people through sub-community identities such as Chakma, Reang, Jamatia or Debbarma, but as indigenous people of Tripura, asserting that divisions serve political rivalry rather than public welfare.

“From childhood, I have never judged anyone by tribe or group. For me, everyone is indigenous,” he said, urging communities to move beyond entrenched political differences.

Warning of long-term consequences, Pradyot said continued fragmentation could result in poverty and denial of rights for future generations. He reiterated that no individual or group can succeed in isolation and stressed that a united indigenous front is essential to secure rights, resources and equitable development.

Highlighting governance and infrastructure concerns, he underscored the need to prioritise housing, roads, hospitals and schools before engaging in narrower political debates. While advocating inclusive development and respect for all faiths, he remarked that political discourse in the state often focuses more on rivalry than on practical solutions.

On administrative functioning, Pradyot observed that the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council operates largely as an implementing agency dependent on funds released by the state government, which he said can constrain progress if financial support is delayed or inadequate.

The TMP leader concluded by reiterating that only collective resolve and unity can shape a brighter and more secure future for Tripura’s indigenous communities.