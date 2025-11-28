Pradyot calls ‘One North East Unity’ rally historic, urges intensified statewide outreach

Terming November 27th ‘One North East Unity’ gathering a ‘historic’ one, on November 28, the founder of the Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, urged his party workers to intensify joining programs and meetings across the state.

During a Facebook Live session, Pradyot, the royal scion of Tripura, said the massive rally at Agartala’s Swami Vivekananda Maidan marked a significant moment for the Tiprasa community and a historic one.

“I have never seen such a huge crowd. On the road, there were even more people. Many people could not come due to road blockades. The response was massive. This response clearly tells us that Tiprasa won’t stay silent anymore. This is a direct insult to those who said we can’t hold such types of rallies. Attempts were made to stop the rally by preventing the workers. This is the success of every tribal person and each and every parent who has thought of their future generation,” said Debbarma.

He added that Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also expressed amazement, saying he had never witnessed such a large gathering before.

“All the guests who came yesterday said the same. I am fighting for my tribal people. Now we have to move forward. I want to ask everyone to start massive joining programs and meetings. Now Tiprasa is not alone. I don’t want benefits; I want to fight for my next generation. And we will win. I want to thank all who made this rally successful, and I also convey my thanks to Tripura Police. In this rally, we spoke about unity. We can’t lose because we are together. I am for my people and will always stand for them,” he added.