Pradyot Debbarma challenges BJP, says Tipra Motha will contest and defeat party in all 28 TTAADC seats

Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Saturday challenged the ruling BJP, asserting that his party would contest and defeat it in all 28 seats in the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections.

Addressing a mass gathering at Motor Stand in Khumulwng, the headquarters of the TTAADC, Debbarma said the “warriors of Tipra Motha” are ready to take on the BJP in every constituency.

“The Chief Minister has said they will contest 28 seats in the district council. But there will be a problem for them, the warriors of Tipra Motha will contest all 28 seats and defeat you,” he said.

Debbarma criticised the current political discourse in the state, claiming that parties are focusing on religious divisions rather than issues affecting the Tiprasa community, such as poverty, education, roads, water and land rights.

“They speak about Hindu and Christian, but nobody is speaking about the poor or the future of Tiprasa and the next generation,” he said.

Emphasising the concept of “Thansa” (unity), Debbarma said it is not merely a political slogan but a call for solidarity among indigenous people. He warned that divisions based on religion or political affiliations would weaken the community.

He also alleged that it was the BJP that broke the alliance with Tipra Motha and claimed that attempts were being made to silence his voice as he continues to push for the Tiprasa Accord.

Debbarma further cautioned voters against political inducements during the elections, alleging that the ruling party might attempt to lure voters with money and promises.

Stating that his struggle has always been for the welfare of the poor, Debbarma said he has endured political pressure and criticism for the past six years but remains committed to fighting for the rights and future of the Tiprasa people.

“From Khumulwng I say this, we are ready to defeat the BJP. The challenge is accepted,” he added.